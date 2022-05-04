Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Volatility; Britannia shares gain 9%; LIC IPO Subscription Opens

The key benchmark indices started Wednesday’s session on a flat note ahead of the US Fed monetary policy outcome. The Sensex was up 63.69 points or 0.11 per cent at 57039.68, and the Nifty was up 23.90 points or 0.14 per cent at 17093. About 1502 shares have advanced, 486 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

Britannia Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cements and HDFC Life.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, Titan, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco and Apollo Hospitals were the leading losers, slipping up to 2 per cent on the two indices.The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.5 per cent higher. RELATED NEWS LIC IPO Opens Wednesday, Here's Who Should Invest and Who Shouldn't

Is Stock Market Open Today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing on Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 Sectorally, Nifty Metals, Pharma, and consumer durable stocks were leading losses, down up to a per cent. While, Realty pack was the top gainer. Nifty Bank and IT also held marginal gains. Among stocks, Godrej Properties rose 2 per cent. The Mumbai-based real-estate major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 260.47 crore for March quarter on higher income. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 191.57 crore in the year-ago period. Britannia Industries was up 9 per cent after the company’s net profit increased 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 379.9 crore in the March quarter.

