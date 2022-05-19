Sensex Plunges 1,000 pts, Nifty Below 16,000 After Wall Street Selloff; 5 Points

Tracking the US market’s worst intra-day fall in two years overnight, the Sensex and Nifty opened in the red on Thursday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 900.65 points or 1.66 per cent at 53307.88, and the Nifty was down 268.90 points or 1.66 per cent at 15971.40. Overall about 370 shares have advanced, 1629 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

Top Losers and Gainers

All Sensex shares opened with cuts, led by steep losses in Tata Steel, Tech M, Wipro, Bajaj twins, Infosys, SBI, HCL Tech and Axis Bank. The broader markets were also weak in line with frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slumped up to 2 per cent.

Global Cues

A sharp sell-off was witnessed in US stocks on inflation fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,100 points and the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in nearly two years Wednesday, as big earnings misses by Target and other major retailers stoked investors’ fears that surging inflation could cut deeply into corporate profits. The Dow dropped 3.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 4.7 per cent. The three indexes are on pace to extend a string of at least six weekly losses.

