Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 200 pts, Nifty Above 16,600; Titan Surges 3%

The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks started on a flat note on Wednesday amid muted global cues.

The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks started on a flat note on Wednesday amid muted global cues.

The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks started on a flat note on Wednesday amid muted global cues.

Aparna Deb

The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks started on a flat note on Wednesday amid muted global cues.

Global Cues

Stocks closed lower Tuesday and the market eked out a tiny gain for May, a fitting end to a tumultuous month as worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates bruised Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4 per cent. Both also pared some of their losses after falling at least 1.4 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street, with investors watching for key US data due this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 per cent, or 49.61 points, at 27,329.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 per cent, or 6.19 points, at 1,918.86.

Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Wednesday morning as traders eased back after a healthy run-up in recent sessions and following a negative lead from Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 per cent, or 75.00 points to 21,340.20. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 10.93 points, to 3.175.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange retreated 0.30 per cent, or 5.95 points, to 2,001.00.

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her

first published:June 01, 2022, 09:19 IST