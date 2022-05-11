Sensex Rises 150 pts, Nifty50 Nears 16,300; Vodafone Idea Jumps 2% Q4 Results

Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 150.10 points or 0.28 per cent at 54514.95, and the Nifty was up 48 points or 0.30 per cent at 16288. About 840 shares have advanced, 574 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged. Among the Sensex-30 shares, HDFC, Tata Steel, Tech M, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and M&M were the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent. UPL, HDFC Life, Adani Ports and ONGC were the additonal winners on the Nifty50.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, Infosys, RIL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Britannia were the top laggards, down up to 2 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also gained up to 0.9 per cent.

Sectorally, Metal, Financial, Realty and Energy indices on the Nifty led gains, rising up to 1.5 per cent. On the flip side, defensive plays such as IT, FMCG and Pharma were all muted.

Among stocks, Gujarat Gas soared 8 per cent. The company registered a 28 per cent yoy growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 444.39 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total income grew 36 per cent yoy to Rs 4,791.04 crore.

Similarly, Zensar Technologies gained 7 per cent after the company posted a 30.4 per cent jump in Q4FY22 net profit at Rs 105.60 crore when compared with Rs 81 crore in Q4FY21.

