Sensex Rises 500 pts, Nifty Above 16,700; Tata Steel, IndusInd, PowerGrid Top Gainers

Stock Market Updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a flat note as per trends

Aparna Deb

The key benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Thursday tracking its global peers. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex was up 504.88 points or 0.91 per cent at 55973.78, and the Nifty was up 160.40 points or 0.97 per cent at 16766.40. About 1624 shares have advanced, 236 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.

Coal India, ONGC, IOC, UPL and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Cipla.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 1.5 per cent higher.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Global markets got a relief from Fed Chief Powel’s endorsement of a 25bp rate cut in March. Powel’s remark that “we are not going to add to uncertainty" is an affirmation that rate hikes will not be market unsettling."

Morgan Stanley removing “uninvestable Russia" from the MSCI Index is a long-term positive to stable markets like India which will attract more FPI funds.

But in the short run India will continue to face headwinds coming from expensive crude. The scenario will change only when the war ends and crude comes down sharply. Meanwhile, commodities like metals will continue to outperform and IT will be resilient. Financials present attractive long-term bets, Vijayakumar said.

“Nifty has corrected 11 per cent from the peak. But with FIIs being relentless sellers, further correction cannot be ruled out. Investors may start nibbling at high quality stocks which have corrected disproportionately," Vijayakumar added.

Global Cues
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said rates would likely be raised by only 25 basis points this month, and the war in Ukraine has made the outlook “highly uncertain". However, Powell did warn the Fed might have to hike more aggressively if inflation kept rising.
Wall Street took another sharp swing Wednesday, this time back to rally mode, as stocks and Treasury yields rose even as US crude oil prices climbed to the highest level in more than a decade. The S&P 500 swung between gains of 0.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent Wednesday. It closed 80.28 points higher to 4,386.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 596.40 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 33,891.35, while the Nasdaq composite gained 219.56 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 13,752.02.
Nearer to home, Hong Kong stocks opened on a tentatively positive note Thursday as investors welcomed Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell’s indication that the bank will embark on a gradual pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation. The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.40 per cent or 90.34 points, to 22,434.26. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 per cent or 11.74 points, to 3,495.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange 0.36 per cent or 8.32 points, to 2,321.50.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.03 per cent or 271.20 points at 26,664.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.29 per cent or 24.02 points to 1,883.96. The dollar fetched 115.53 yen, nearly unchanged from 115.51 yen on Wednesday in New York.
Meanwhile, oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel, the highest since August 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67 by 0112 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41 after touching a fresh 11-year high of $113.31 a barrel.

first published:March 03, 2022, 09:23 IST