Sensex Sheds Over 300 pts, Nifty Around 17,700 Amid Weak Global Cues; Ruchi Soya Jumps 7%

Hindustan Aeronautics’ share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,669, rising 3 percent on April 11 after emerging lowest bidder to make 5 Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for ISRO. “Hindustan Aeronautics and L&T consortium has emerged as L1 to make 5 Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for ISRO," company said in its release. The company is the lead partner with L&T sharing the work. Other vendors too will be involved with the consortium in the manufacturing of the Launch Vehicles. However, the contract is yet to be formalised/ awarded, it added.