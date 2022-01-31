Sensex Surges 650 points, Nifty Above 17,300 Ahead of Budget Session, Stock Market Updates Here

Indian indices opened amid positive global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 662.75 points or 1.16 per cent at 57862.98, and the Nifty was up 199.50 points or 1.17 per cent at 17301.50. About 1736 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged. ONGC, Wipro, Britannia Industries, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Larsen and Toubro and NTPC. In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices were also in the green, up 1.3 and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Sectorally, all Nifty indices were also in the positive territory, led by Nifty Realty and IT indices, up over 2 per cent each. These were followed by Auto, PSU banks, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices, all up 1 per cent each.

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Friday’s rise above 17,250 was cut short and Nifty had to revert to our key pivot of 17,100. Neither the distribution in the 17,250-350 region, nor the bargain hunting again was unexpected, given the rising VIX, and Nifty has not appeared to stray from the 17,520- 700 trajectory. But, as maintained earlier, downside prospects are not entirely cast aside, but the 15,900 objective will not be brought into calculations until 16,950 is broken again, 17,390 refuses to give away in the next couple of days."

Today, markets will take note of the FY23 Economic Survey that the government will table at noon today, ahead of the Union Budget on Tuesday. Further, India’s GDP growth and core infra output will also be announced today after market hours.

Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd., said: “Markets are likely to roar back to life —— thanks to Wall Street’s Friday’s raucous Apple-inspired rally. Having said that despite today’s improvements, January is likely to finish as a downright lousy month for Indian equities due to negative catalysts such as the hawkish Fed’s near-term rate hikes followed by a reduction of its $9 trillion balance sheet and selling by the FII camp. All eyes will now be on the GDP numbers and the Union Budget to be announced on February 1. "

“Nifty’s daily charts are still painting a bearish picture; downside risk seen at 16,836 mark and then aggressive targets at December 2021 lows at 16,410. So, on the downside, the benchmark Nifty needs to hold above 16,410 mark for any meaningful recovery. Confirmation of strength only above Nifty 17,407 mark," Tapse added.

Global Cues

Major markets in Asia were up marginally this morning. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent, and Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. Kospi surged nearly 2 per cent, while Straits Times was up 0.7 per cent. The US stocks ended with strong gains on Friday amid some bargain hunting. The Dow Jones gained 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 2.4 per cent and Nasdaq soared 3.2 per cent.

Oil prices extended gains for the sixth straight week as geopolitical turmoil exacerbated concerns over tight supply. Brent Crude ended 0.8 per cent higher to $90.03 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 0.2 per cent to $86.86 a barrel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.