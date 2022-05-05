Sensex Gains Over 500 pts, Nifty Above 16,800 Amid Positive Global Cues

After tanking over 2 per cent in the previous session on RBI’s surprise rate hike, Sensex and Nifty started Thursday’s trade with strong gains as the US Fed’s in-line rate increase turned global investors upbeat overnight. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 516.68 points or 0.93 per cent at 56185.71, and the Nifty was up 157.20 points or 0.94 per cent at 16834.80. About 1610 shares have advanced, 395 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech M, Wipro, M&m, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers. While, HeroMoto, ONGC, and Hindalco were the top Nifty winners, up to 3 per cent higher.

On the flip side, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the top losers on the two benchmarks.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened firmly in the positive territory, up to 0.9 per cent higher.

Sectroally, Nifty Metals, Banks, Financials, IT and Auto were all leading the gains, up 1-2 per cent. On the other hand, FMCG and consumer durable packs were subdued.

Among stocks, Havells India fell around 2 per cent. The consumer electrical goods maker on Wednesday reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for Q4, while its revenue was up 32.55 per cent to Rs 4,426.26 crore during the period.

While, ABB India rose 7 per cent after it posted an over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 370 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India raised the key repo rate by 40 bps on Wednesday, just ahead of the US Fed policy decision. The off-cycle hike came as a shock to markets, which plunged sharply.

Meanwhile, in the US, the S&P 500 recorded its biggest single-day percentage gain in more than two years, up 3 per cent. Dow Jones surged 2.8 per cent, and Nasdaq soared 3.2 per cent after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 50 bps and announced its plan to trim the $9 trn asset portfolio from June onwards. Moreover, the US Fed Chair relieved the markets as he said a 75-bps rate hike is not on cards right now.

Global Cues

US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81 per cent, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99 per cent, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19 per cent, to 12,964.86.

Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with a healthy advance after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates but played down any chance of a huge 75 basis-point lift in the near future. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 per cent, or 293.63 points, to 21,163.15. The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 3,044.85 as traders returned from an extended break this week, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.66 per cent, or 12.39 points, to 1,866.49.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains on Thursday after the US central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared, lifting investor sentiment but sending yields and the dollar lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 per cent, although trading was thin with Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.

