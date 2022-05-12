Sensex Tanks 950 pts, Nifty Below 16,000; Tata Motors Drops Over 3%; 5 Points

Indian indices opened on negative note on Thursday amid weak global markets. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 589.10 points or 1.09 per cent at 53499.29, and the Nifty was down 169.30 points or 1.05 per cent at 15997.80. About 442 shares have advanced, 1488 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged. Among the Sensex-30 shares, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, L&T, Titan, Asian Paints, Maruti, Tech M, M&M were the top losers, down up to 2 per cent. PowerGrid and NTPC, meanwhile were the sole gainers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened weak and fell up to 1.6 per cent.

All Sectors in Deep Red

Sectorally, PSB index on the Nifty was the worst hit, falling 3 per cent. All other pockets also suffered steep losses, down 1-2 per cent. The market breadth was also extremely negative with 2,069 stocks declining on the BSE vs 459 in the green. India VIX rose 4.7 per cent and was near 24 level.

Among stocks, MRPL gained 5 per cent. The ONGC subsidiary reported an over 11-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,008.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 267.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the flip side, Birla Corporation fell 5 per cent after the company reported a 55.5 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 111.08 crore in the March quarter due to a one-off credit adjustment in income tax expense the previous year.

Why is the Stock Market Falling Today?

Inflation continues to be a major headwind for markets. Consumer inflation in the US in April coming at 8.3 per cent reinforces the market’s concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and the possibility of a US recession in 2023. With the dollar index at 104 and expected to strengthen further FIIs are likely to continue selling till Indian valuation becomes attractive. Even though DII buying is more than FII selling now, that is not enough to lift sentiments in the market since the macro headwinds are strong. The market’s preference for value over growth is reflected in the strength of high-quality banking stocks which are even now at buyable valuations, said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Policy Tightening By Central Banks

The key reason given by investors and experts for the market’s weakness is the Federal Reserve’s policy adjustment. The Fed warned early in 2022 that it was shifting to tighter monetary policy in an attempt to tamp down soaring inflation, signalling a substantial shift in the investing climate.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “According to the SGX Nifty and Global Trend, the Indian market will open lower. The US stock market was trading lower. Indian markets are seeing turbulent swings as investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates, fears about slowing economic growth, and additional tightening measures in China."

Weak Global Cues

US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3 per cent and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326.63 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 31,834.11, the S&P 500 lost 65.87 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 3,935.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 373.44 points, or 3.18 per cent, to 11,364.24.

Tokyo stocks fell in early trade Thursday after overnight drops on Wall Street as investors fret over inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.34 per cent, or 350.51 points, to 25,863.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.79 per cent, or 14.59 points, to 1,836.56. The dollar stood at 129.58 yen, down from 130.00 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday after drops on Wall Street on renewed fears of surging inflation. The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.35 percent, or 267.68 points, to 19,566.89. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.45 per cent, or 13.90 points, to 3,044.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.64 per cent, or 12.33 points, to 1,906.18.

What Should Investors Do?

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd., “We are seeing a broader market selling pressure, midcaps and small caps are facing more selling pressure than the Nifty and Sensex. Selling pressure started from the news of the rate hike by RBI and hawkish Fed commentary. We also continue to see selling figures from FII and DII continue to buy but last month we have seen a dip in the mutual fund inflow. We expect markets to be volatile in the near term depending on the domestic news as well as foreign markets. We suggest long-term investors to deploy 50 per cent of the new fund and for the remaining wait for the market to rebound."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.