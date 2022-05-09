Sensex Tanks Over 800 pts, Nifty Below 16,200 Amid Weak Global Cues; Campus Activewear lists at 23% premium

The markets started Monday’s trade with deep cuts as weak global sentiment continued to weigh on equities. The Sensex was down 612.05 points or 1.12 per cent at 54223.53, and the Nifty was down 174.50 points or 1.06 per cent at 16236.80. About 816 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged. Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech M, Maruti, Bajaj twins, Reliance, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and M&M were the top Sensex losers, down up to 4 per cent. Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors were the additional losers on the Nifty. PowerGrid, UPL and Cipla, meanwhile, were the only gainers on the benchmarks, up 1 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also fell up to 0.83 per cent. India VIX rose 4.5 per cent to cross 22 levels.

Sectorally, all indice opened with steep losses. Nifty Metals, IT, PSBs, Energy slipped the most, up to 2 per cent. Nifty Banks, Auto, Financials were also notable losers.

Among stocks, Future Enterprises outperformed the market mood and rose 3 per cent. The company expects to raise around Rs 3,000 crore from selling its stake in the insurance business to pare debt, which may save the company from facing the rigour of the insolvency process, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, in the currency market, the rupee crossed the 77/$ mark for the first time ever, hitting a record low of 77.17 against USD at open.

Crucial macro-economic data such as industrial output and retail inflation reading will be on investors’ radar this week. Big corporate earnings including those of Asian Paints, Cipla, GNFC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, and Vodafone Idea will also be eyed.

Global Cues

Long-dated US Treasury yields surged and global stock markets slid further on Friday as investors worried the Federal Reserve may not be able to curb inflation in the years ahead even as U.S. data showed decelerating wage growth in April. The S&P500 dropped 23.53 points, or 0.6%, to 4,123.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.60 points, or 0.3%, to 32,899.37. The Nasdaq lost 173.03 points, or 1.4%, to 12,144.66. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies tumbled 31.58 points, or 1.7%, to 1,839.56.

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. S&P 500 stock futures led the way with a drop of 1.0%, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.9%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, and Japan’s Nikkei 1.2%.

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors eyed talks at the European Union on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. Brent crude dropped 67 cents, or 0.6%, to $111.72 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.02 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%. Last week, both contracts rose for the second straight week on supply concerns after the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil. The proposal requires a unanimous vote among EU members.

