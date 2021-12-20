Shriram Properties Share Listing on NSE, BSE Today: Time, Listing Price, Key Details

Shriram Properties shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on Monday. Shriram Properties initial public offering (IPO) received a healthy response from the investors during the offer. Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 4.60 times over the 2.93 crore shares that were on offer. The leading real estate developer launched its maiden offer from December 8-10 to raise Rs 600 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 113-118 per share.

Shriram Properties IPO saw bids of over 13.51 crore shares against the total issue size of over 2.93 crore shares, according to the data. The portion allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.85 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 4.82 times. The retail portion was subscribed 12.72 times.

Shriram Properties IPO comprised fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment and or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Shriram Properties IPO Listing on BSE, NSE Today

Shriram Properties stock will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 am on December 20.

Shriram Properties grey market premium slipped in the last few day despite the decent response from the investors during the offer. Shriram Properties share was trading at a premium of just Rs 10 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch. Shriram Properties GMP IPO was 8 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price.

Covid-19 pandemic related uncertainty and a number of IPO options currently available in the primary market have dented the investors’ interest in Shriram Properties IPO. Experts believed that investors may be wary of the emergence of another Omicron variant across the globe and its probable impact on the real estate sector.

On Shriram Properties IPO valuation, Angel One said in a note, “Based on H1FY2022 numbers, the IPO is priced at a price to book value of 2.28 times at the upper price band of the IPO, which is in line with the listed peer group."

“The business of Shriram Properties Ltd has been concentrated in key cities including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in south India. The company has pledged equity shares of certain subsidiaries in favour of their respective lenders. Covid-19 disease may affect business and operations," said ICICI Direct in a note. Considering all these risks, the brokerage house advised the investors to avoid the issue. However, few other well-know brokerage houses including Angel One and Choice Broking had a “subscribe” rating on the issue.

Established in 2000, Shriram Properties Ltd is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in south India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. It is also present in the mid-market premium and luxury housing categories as well as commercial and office space categories in its core markets.

As of September 30, 2021, Shriram Properties has completed 29 projects, representing 16.76 mn sq ft of saleable area, out of which 24 completed projects are in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai (90.6 per cent of the saleable area). Further, 83.69 per cent of total saleable area for completed projects were in the mid-market category and affordable housing category (mid-market and affordable categories accounting for 51.44 per cent and 32.25 per cent respectively), and the remainder in the commercial and office space and luxury housing categories. Additionally, plotted developments accounted for 33.41 per cent and 34.67 per cent of sales volumes during H1 FY22 and FY21, respectively.

