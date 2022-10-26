Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Stock Market Open Today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing

Stock Market Holiday: All trading activities across the nation will be closed today on the account of Diwali Balipratipada, including action at stock markets. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire session on Wednesday i.e. October 26, 2022.

The currency market will also be shut while the commodities market will be closed during the morning session i.e. 9 am to 5 pm but will operate during the evening session — 5-11:30 pm.

Yesterday, profit booking emerged on Dalal Street after 7-day winning streak, with investors dumping FMCG and private banking stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex index closed 288 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 59,544, while the Nifty50 ended at 17,640, down 91 points or 0.5 per cent.

Tech M, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI, M&M, and Infosys were the top gainers on the Sensex index. These stocks gained between 0.6 per cent and 3 per cent.

The top drags were Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Kotak Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank as they fell in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.45 per cent, but the BSE SmallCap index slipped 0.35 per cent.

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 82.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079, the BSE benchmark jumped 524.5 points to end at 59,831.6. The Nifty advanced 0.8 per cent to finish at 17,730.

“In Samvat 2079, volatility could continue, though at a slower pace, being close to a peak in the rate hike cycle. The resumption of growth at the global level and particularly on the domestic front is required to shake off the sluggish mood and get back on the path of a sustained uptrend in the markets,” said HDFC Securities in a note.

Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will next be on November 8th, 2022 which will also be the last holiday of this year. As per the details available on BSE website, “There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment” on the stock market holidays.

