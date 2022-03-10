Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex Surges 1,350 pts as Investors Eye Assembly Elections Results

Live now
Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the opening session amid positive global markets after crude oil prices have fallen more than 12 per cent. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 1,128.22 points or 2.06 per cent at 55775.55, and the Nifty was up 314.20 points or 1.92 per cent at 16659.60. About 1860 shares have advanced, 185 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged. Read More
Sensex surges 1,349.31 points or 2.47 per cent at 55996.64, and the Nifty jumped 385.90 points or 2.36 per cent at 16731.30. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers while Tata Motors, Coforge and SBI are the most active stocks. All sectoral indices barring metals are trading in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices adding 2 per cent each.
L&T shares rise as much as 3.8 per cent to Rs 1,755.1. A unit of Larsen & Toubro Construction won a “significant” EPC order from IRCON International involving 25 kV overhead electrification, signaling and telecommunication, and associated works for 549 RKM/678 TKM railway lines pertaining to the Northeast Frontier Railway, according to a regulatory filing. L&T classifies orders to the tune of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant.
Shares of paints, chemicals and aviation stocks were among the major gainers in early trade after global crude oil prices fell sharply overnight. Brent futures contract plunged 13 per cent on March 9 to settle at $111.1 a barrel on reports that the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), would push for a faster increase in oil production.
Gold prices fell today after a nearly 3 per cent rise in the previous session, snapping a rally that took it near the August 2020 all-time highs. The yellow metal witnessed selling on easing worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict with signs of a possible diplomatic solution. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia said, “Gold prices witnessed its biggest fall this week as the Ukraine President said he is open to ‘compromise’ on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that Putin recognized as independent.”
On MCX, gold futures were trading lower by 0.52 per cent or Rs 276 at Rs 52,469 per 10 grams. Silver futures were trading down by 0.68 per cent or Rs 475 at Rs 69,100 per kg.
The extreme volatility in markets is reflected by the USD 30 drop in crude and 3 per cent spike in Nasdaq. Such massive ups and downs are the consequences of the high level of uncertainty and sharply fluctuating market expectations.
The relentless selling by the FPIs is not having much of an impact on the markets now as revealed by the 331 point rise in Nifty when FIIs sold equity worth Rs 4,800 crore.
Short squeeze in an oversold market can cause sudden reversal in market trends as seen yesterday. High-quality financials present good buying opportunities now. The down risk is limited.
Global crude oil prices eased from multi-year highs after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it was in favour of boosting production.
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday on profit taking and speculation that a US ban on Russian oil may not worsen supply shock. Further, prices plunged as the head of IEA said the agency could further tap oil stocks. Additionally, prices dropped further on news that Russia and Ukraine are inching towards diplomacy. Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine to let civilians flee besieged cities and Ukraine President has said he has cooled down regarding the question of Nato membership for his country. Meanwhile, a decline in US oil stockpiles prevented further downside in prices
The Indian rupee opened 28 paise higher at 76.28 per dollar on Thursday against the previous close of 76.56. The rupee is expected to appreciate today due to easing crude oil prices and a softer dollar. Moreover, a rise in risk appetite in global markets may continue to support the rupee, said ICICIDirect.
However, expectations of higher consumer price reading from the US is expected to provide some support to the dollar. USDINR (March) is expected to move towards 76.25 for the day, it added.
Uttar Pradesh election vote counting is underway. Experts say the result can work as major short-term sentiment for the market investors as it would indicate the public sentiment of the largest political state towards the ruling party at both center and state. Roop Bhootra – CEO, Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said: “Out of five states, markets are primarily eying the UP results and how does the incumbent government perform in terms of seats won. Currently, markets are expecting the incumbent government to come back to power with a majority.”
Also Read: UP Assembly Results 2022: How Uttar Pradesh Results Will Impact Stock Markets Today
Indian benchmark indices were trading near the day’s high level amid buying across the sectors. The Sensex was up 1,240.98 points or 2.27 per cent at 55888.31, and the Nifty was up 354.80 points or 2.17 per cent at 16700.20. About 2534 shares have advanced, 359 shares declined, and 69 shares are unchanged.
The front runners on the Sensex included Asian Paints, Axis Bank, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Ultractech Cement, up to 5 per cent higher. Tata Motors was the top gainer on Nifty. Asian Paints logged the largest gains on the bourses as crude prices corrected sharply on Wednesday to $110 a barrel from the highs of $130.
On the flip side, metals stocks were subdued as commodity prices including those of metals such as aluminium, nickel also have come-off from their recent high levels. Tata Steel was the sole Sensex loser, down 0.4 per cent, while ONGC, Hindalco and Coal India were the top Nifty losers, up to 4 per cent down.
In line with the up move in benchmark indices, the broader markets also extended profits. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 2 per cent. From sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Financials, and Realty were the leading gainers, trading 2-3 per cent up. Nifty Metal solely held losses of 0.8 per cent.
Among stocks, tyre players were seen rallying on the back of crude prices easing. Apollo Tyres, JK Tyres, Birla Tyres, Balkrishna Ind, CEAT and MRF were trading 1-4 per cent higher.
The key benchmark indices are will be keenly tracking the state election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Mizoram and Uttarakhand. Investors may react positively to the results if they come in line with the exit polls that projected the ruling BJP to win in the key state of UP.
The markets have posted sharp gains in the last two sessions as talks emerged of the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian leadership has said it does not want to align with NATO anymore, while Russia said that it is not looking to de-throw the government in Ukraine. The foreign ministers of the two countries are set to meet today.
Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.
Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.