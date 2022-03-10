Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex Surges 1,350 pts as Investors Eye Assembly Elections Results

Gold prices fell today after a nearly 3 per cent rise in the previous session, snapping a rally that took it near the August 2020 all-time highs. The yellow metal witnessed selling on easing worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict with signs of a possible diplomatic solution. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia said, “Gold prices witnessed its biggest fall this week as the Ukraine President said he is open to ‘compromise’ on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that Putin recognized as independent.”

On MCX, gold futures were trading lower by 0.52 per cent or Rs 276 at Rs 52,469 per 10 grams. Silver futures were trading down by 0.68 per cent or Rs 475 at Rs 69,100 per kg.