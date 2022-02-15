Stock Market: Sensex Surges 400 pts, Nifty Above 16,950; Tata Power Gains 2%, Cipla Drops 3%

The key benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 16,900 amid mixed global cues due to tensions between Ukraine and Russia. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 353.58 points or 0.63 per cent at 56,759.42, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points or 0.62 per cent at 16,946.40. About 1295 shares have advanced, 750 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Coal India, TCS, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Cipla, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up 1 per cent each. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was leading gains trading 1.4 per cent higher, followed by Nifty Realty, up 0.7 per cent. Other top gainer was Nifty FMCG, higher by 0.86 per cent. Oil & Gas index was the sole loser.

Among stocks, Cipla was the top loser on the Nifty and was down 3.5 per cent. The company’s promoters are said to sell up to 2.5 per cent of their stake through a block deal.

The key benchmark indices started trade on a positive note providing some respite to investors after a day of heavy sell-off.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Markets - stocks, bonds, crude, gold - have turned highly volatile on fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Indian stock market, being expensively valued, corrected the most among emerging markets with Sensex declining 3 per cent yesterday. We do not know how the Ukraine issue develops. If there is a diplomatic solution, the market will stage a smart rebound. If Russia moves into Ukraine, the Western powers led by the US will impose “swift and aggressive" sanctions on Russia which can hugely impact the Russian economy. The consequent higher crude and gas prices will have adverse implications for the Indian economy."

“The relentless FII selling and market correction has made the valuations of financials attractive. This provides an opportunity to long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market," Vijayakumar added.

“After rising from 7,500 to over 18,000, the Nifty has been consolidating since mid-October 2021. Looking at the fall of the last 30 days, it seems like the Nifty could further correct from present levels. Historically, it has been observed that February tends to be volatile, especially post Budget. It is possible for the Nifty to fall up to 15,800 level. However, the long-term structure of the Indian stock market is intact. We remain bullish in 2022 and beyond. Focus on adding quality stocks in the current fall," said Amar Ambani, Yes Securities.

Global Cues

Overnight the US markets ended with marginal losses amid a highly volatile trading session. The Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq was down 0.2 per cent.

Major markets in Asia witnessed largely subdued action this morning. Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. Whereas, Taiwan was up 0.2 per cent while Shanghai Composite and Kospi were flat.

Oil prices scaled higher as the war threat loomed. Brent crude surged 2.5 per cent to $95.46 a barrel, and WTI crude futures jumped 2.2 per cent to $93.10, a barrel.

