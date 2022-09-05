Stock Market Update: Sensex Climbs Nearly 200 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,550; Key Points

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty indices started on a weak note on Monday morning amid muted global cues. The BSE Sensex opened 200 points higher topping 59,000, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 55 points to 17,594.

On the Sensex, NTPC, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech M, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the top winners, while six stocks opened lower led by Nestle, Dr Reddy’s and Wipro, which fell up to 0.4 per cent.

The broader markets also firmly higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.7 per cent.

Paytm stock fell 3 per cent after the ED raided its offices. This was despite the company denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case.

Global Cues

Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending falls on Wall Street where sentiment worsened after Russia said it would keep a key gas pipeline to Germany offline. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent, or 85.23 points, at 27,565.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 per cent, or 5.65 points, to 1,924.52.

US stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday, as early gains from a jobs report that showed a labor market that may be starting to loosen gave way to worries about the European gas crisis.

