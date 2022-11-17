Stock Market Update: Sensex Down 150 pts, Nifty Below 18,400; Paytm Plunges 9%

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets opened lower in Thursday’s trade amid weak global cues.

Key indices Nifty50 slipped over 40 points to trade below 18,400 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex shed over 100 points to trade at 61,858 levels.

Broader markets, too, lowered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices declined up to 0.1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, all sectors nosedived in negative territory. Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT indices slipped the most - up to 0.5 per cent in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Paytm declined over 9 per cent after Softbank offloaded around 29 million shares via block deals.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The fact that Sensex and Nifty are at record closing highs tells us that the Buy on Dips strategy has worked well in this market. Therefore, this strategy can be expected to work, going forward, too. High-quality stocks in banking, IT, telecom, and capital goods form the backbone of this large-cap-driven rally. Dips in this segment are likely to get bought. India is the only large market that crossed previous record highs. This will stand the market in good stead. Even though the mother market US has turned a bit weak, the sustained fall in US bond yields is positive for emerging markets like India. The mid- and small-cap indices are likely to remain weak."

Global Cues

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday while the U.S. dollar stabilized and Treasury yields remained depressed as investors tried to assess the outlook for Federal Reserve policy following stronger-than-expected retail sales data.

Tokyo’s key Nikkei index opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares slumped, as a major US retailer warned of a softer holiday season. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.20 per cent, or 56.99 points, to 27,971.31 at the open, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.78 points, to 1,964.07.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended lower on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns about retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while semiconductor shares slid after Micron’s supply cut.

