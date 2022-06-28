Stock Market Update: Sensex Down 250 pts, Nifty Near 15,750; Titan Tanks 2%; Key Points

Stock Market Today: The Indian equity markets opened on a choppy note as investors’ moods turn cautious overseas. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 52,959, while the NSE Nifty shed 50 points to 15,780.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, said: “We feel global cues will continue to dictate the trend. Besides, domestic factors like the upcoming GST council meet will also be in focus. We reiterate our positive yet cautious view on markets citing the hurdle at 15,900 levels. A decisive breakout could further fuel the recovery to the 16,200 zone in Nifty else correction would resume. Amid all, we’ve been seeing select sectors/themes doing well so the focus should be more on identifying the stocks from such themes while keeping a check on leveraged positions.”

Top Gainers & Losers

Among the Sensex-30 shares, M&M, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance, Tata Steel, ITC, and Maruti were the sole gainers. ONGC, BPCL, and JSW Steel were the additonal Nifty winners. Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj twins, HDFC, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto and Adani Ports, meanwhile, led losses on the two benchmarks.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 0.5 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Financials, Consumer Durables, IT, and pharma were the top laggards, while oil & gas and PSBs were the only outperformers.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Markets are trying to gauge the extent of the growth slowdown in the US, which is already underway. One view is that since the Fed policy will be data-dependent, the Fed might go slow on rate hikes and QT if incoming data allows that. The decline in metal prices is a positive development from this perspective. But Brent crude again rising above $ 116 is negative. There are many headwinds for the recent rally to sustain. FIIs will continue to sell at rallies. Therefore, investors need not rush in to buy the dips, particularly in mid-and small-caps. Systematic calibrated buying in high-quality large-caps would be a better strategy now.”

Global Cues

Asian shares edge down in early trade on Tuesday with investors taking their cue from a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while oil prices climbed following last week’s rout. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 per cent. The index is down 3.8 per cent so far this month. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.27 per cent.

Tokyo stocks traded higher Tuesday on bargain-hunting, having opened down following falls on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 per cent, or 100.42 points, at 26.971.69 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.60 per cent, or 11.33 points, at 1,898.75 yen.

US stocks closed lower on Monday, with few catalysts to sway investor sentiment as they approach the half-way point of a year in which the equity markets have been slammed by heightened inflation worries and tightening Fed policy.

