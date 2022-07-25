Stock Market Update: Sensex Down Over 100 pts at Open, Nifty50 Below 16,700; Key Points

Stock Market Today: Markets opened choppy amid unsupportive global cues on Monday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 118.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 55953.59, and the Nifty was down 29.60 points or 0.18 per cent at 16689.90.



Reliance led Sensex losses, dropping 2.5 per cent. Tech M, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Bank and TCS were the other top laggards, while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were the top winners.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.11 per cent higher.

Global Cues

US stocks ended lower on Friday as disappointing earnings from Snap spooked investors and shares in social media and ad tech firms dropped, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express following an upbeat forecast.

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday tracking losses on Wall Street, with investors disheartened by a key monthly survey on economic activity that fuelled concern over a global slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.62 per cent, or 173.32 points, to 27,741.34 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.42 per cent, or 8.29 points, to 1,947.68.

Asian stocks lost ground on Monday, retreating from over three-week highs as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors’ risk appetite. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.62 per cent to 158.68, after touching the highest since June 29 at 160.03 on Friday.

