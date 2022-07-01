Stock Market Update: Sensex Drops Over 270 pts, Nifty Below 15,700; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened lower in trade on Friday amid unfavourable global sentiments. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 373.53 points or 0.70 per cent at 52645.41, and the Nifty was down 120.70 points or 0.76 per cent at 15659.60.

However, the benchmark indices pared some losses later supported by a recovery in IT stocks as rupee hit the 79/$ mark for the first time in history.

Top Gainers & Losers

Among the Sensex-30 shares, TCS, Tech M, Infosys, Wipro, and PowerGrid were the only stocks in the green. BPCL, Shree Cement, HDFC Life, UPL, and Hero MotoCorp were the additional winners on the Nifty.

Titan, M&M, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto, meanwhile, were the top losers across the two benchmarks.

The broader markets also started on a negative note with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices falling by up to 1.3 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty bank, financials, auto, pharma and consumer durables were the weakest of all. While energy and realty pockets were in green.

Among stocks, Asian Paints rose 1.2 per cent as crude slipped to $115/bbl after OPEC+ assured raising output from August.

Global Cues

Bonds slipped, the dollar edged higher and Asia’s stock market made a shaky start to the second half on Friday, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the global economic outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with trade thinned by a holiday in Hong Kong.

Tokyo stocks fell into negative territory in early trade on Friday after opening higher, tracking slumps on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.37 per cent or 97.27 points to 26,295.77 yen in early trade after marking solid gains at the opening bell.

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500’s worst first half in more than half a century. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the month and the second quarter in negative territory, with the S&P 500 notching its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.