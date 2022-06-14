Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls 125 pts, Nifty Below 15,750; Airtel Up 2%; Key Points

The markets opened on a slippery ground amid negative sentiments across global markets. At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was down 125.42 points or 0.24% at 52721.28, and the Nifty was down 30.20 points or 0.19% at 15744.20. About 1118 shares have advanced, 814 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

All eyes will be on India’s wholesale price index (WPI) numbers for the month of May after the headline retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May from an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. Besides that, the trade balance data will also be watched out by investors.

Investors’ will also digest the dull momentum across global markets as fear of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve plunged the US stock markets into the bearish territory.

Global Cues

US equities tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a bear market, as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 lost 149.91 points, or 3.85 per cent, to end at 3,750.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 526.82 points, or 4.65 per cent, to 10,813.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 857.70 points, or 2.73 per cent, to 30,535.09.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending a rout on Wall Street, as investors bet on more aggressive US Fed rate hikes to address inflation following key price data. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.56 per cent, or 419.93 points, at 26,567.51 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.38 per cent, or 26.24 points, at 1,874.82.

Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would push the world’s largest economy into recession. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 per cent.

