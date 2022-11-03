CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty Below 18,000 Amid Weak Global Cues

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 09:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened lower in Thursday's trade after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to 75 basis points (bps) by fourth consecutive time, taking the benchmark lending rate to 3.75-4 per cent.

Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,000 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 250 points to trade at 60,609 levels.

Weakness gripped broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 0.1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices, all sectors drowned in a sea of red, with Nifty Realty and Nifty IT indices slipping up to 1 per cent.

Global Cues

Asian share markets slid on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve laid the groundwork for a protracted tightening campaign that torpedoed market hopes for a pause, sank bonds and lifted the dollar.

US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell shattered initial optimism over a Fed policy statement that raised interest rates by 75 basis points but signaled that smaller rate hikes may be on the horizon.

Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $89.41.

first published:November 03, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated:November 03, 2022, 09:40 IST