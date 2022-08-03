CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NancyPelosi#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Markets » Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 130 pts at Open, Nifty50 Above 17,350; Zomato Tanks 4%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 130 pts at Open, Nifty50 Above 17,350; Zomato Tanks 4%

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 09:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex

Sensex

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note buoyed by healthy foreign inflows and easing commodity prices.

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note buoyed by healthy foreign inflows and easing commodity prices. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 155.47 points or 0.27 per cent at 58,291.83, and the Nifty was up 35 points or 0.20 per cent at 17,380.50.

While were Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, and Cipla the top contributors to the 50-packed index, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Tata Steel were top contributors to the S&P BSE Sensex.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade. Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.1 per cent, whereas Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 0.3 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma opened with marginal gains. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media indices were bogged down in trade.

Global Cues

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, rebounding from Tuesday’s two-week closing low, while Chinese blue chips jumped 0.86 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.76 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors bought shares with strong corporate earnings while monitoring the impact of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on US-China tensions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.34 per cent, or 94.72 points, to 27,689.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 per cent, or 3.26 points, to 1,928.75.

US stocks ended a choppy session lower on Tuesday, while the dollar rallied as risk appetite was dampened by economic uncertainties and escalating US-China tensions.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 03, 2022, 09:22 IST
last updated:August 03, 2022, 09:28 IST