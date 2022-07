Key benchmark indices were trading in the green on Wednesday morning despite mixed global cues. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 219.76 points or 0.41 per cent at 54106.37, and the Nifty was up 61.10 points or 0.38 per cent at 16119.40.

