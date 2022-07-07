Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 375 pts, Nifty Above 16,100; Titan Surges 7%; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid strong global cues. That said, softening of commodity prices and moderation in foreign outflows will guide domestic markets on Thursday. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 462.58 points or 0.86 per cent at 54213.55, and the Nifty was up 134.60 points or 0.84 per cent at 16124.40.

Global Cues

Asian stocks mostly opened higher Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed that US central bankers are determined to fight inflation despite recession worries. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.20 per cent.

Wall Street put a seesaw day behind it to close higher on Wednesday, as investors digested new clues on the U.S. central bank’s approach to rate policy and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.86 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 31,037.68, the S&P 500 gained 13.69 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 3,845.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.61 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 11,361.85.

