Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 50 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,800; Key Points

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets opened in the green amid mixed global cues and softening crude oil prices. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 64.90 points or 0.11 per cent at 59907.11, and the Nifty was up 19.40 points or 0.11 per cent at 17844.70.

Top Gainers & Losers

NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.

Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.5 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG were the winners. Nifty IT, however, was the sole sectoral loser among the pack.

Among individual stocks, shares of Mahanagar Gas slipped over 3 per cent after the firm slashed prices of PNG and CNG.

Besides, shares of NTPC advanced over 2 per cent as the power giant floated tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loans from financial institutions.

Global Cues

Globally, investors will monitor the minutes of the US FOMC meeting on Wednesday to understand inflation and recession projections. That apart, the US markets were mixed on Tuesday as Dow Jones climbed 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite slipped 0.1 per cent.

Asian shares tracked solid Wall Street performance on Wednesday as strong overnight earnings for US retail giants pointed to further scope for the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation with rate hikes.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from strong US retail sector reports and worries eased over inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 per cent, or 114.52 points, at 28,983.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.46 per cent, or 9.10 points, to 1,991.06.

