Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 350 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,750; Rupee Gains

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 09:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic equities opened on a positive note on Thursday amidst mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic equities opened on a positive note on Thursday amidst mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 388.86 points or 0.65 per cent at 59932.82, and the Nifty was up 97.70 points or 0.55 per cent at 17754. About 1285 shares have advanced, 580 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Global Cues

Globally, weak quarterly earnings from tech stocks weighed on the Wall Street on Wednesday. Tech-heavy index, NASDAQ Composite lost over 2 per cent, whereas Dow Jones was flat at 0.01 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, were mixed in trade as Nikkei 225 was flat and Topix lost 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong and mainland China markets, however, edged higher boosted by tech stocks.

On the commodities front, Brent Crude climbed 0.3 per cent to $96 per barrel, on strong US crude exports and weaker dollar. WTI Crude, on the other hand, was up 0.3 per cent to $88 per barrel.

first published:October 27, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated:October 27, 2022, 09:20 IST