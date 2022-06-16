Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 500 pts, Nifty Above 15,800 Amid Positive Global Cues; Key Points

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Thursday morning amid positive global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 506.41 points or 0.96 per cent at 53047.80, and the Nifty was up 142.40 points or 0.91 per cent at 15834.60.

Global Cues

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S. government bond yields fell and the dollar was down from two-decade highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an aggressive rate hike and cut its growth projections.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, as investors cheered the US rate hike that boosted Wall Street shares. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.88 per cent, or 493.81 points, at 26,819.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index surged 1.43 per cent, or 26.57 points, at 1,882.50.

The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.7 points, or 1 per cent, to 30,668.53, the S&P 500 gained 54.51 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 3,789.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 270.81 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 11,099.16.

Globally, investors will track the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, US jobless claims data, as well as Chinese industrial production data on Thursday, June 16.

