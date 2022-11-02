CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Around 18,150; Key Points
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Around 18,150; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Markets today

Markets today

Sensex Today: The domestic equity markets started on a positive note amid mixed global cues and rising crude oil prices.

Sensex Today: The domestic equity markets started on a positive note amid mixed global cues and rising crude oil prices.

Global Cues

Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street after mixed US economic data added to nervousness ahead of a major decision by the Federal Reserve. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 per cent, or 98.66 points, at 27,580.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 per cent, or 1.11 points, at 1,937.39.

US stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

About the Author

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More

first published:November 02, 2022, 09:22 IST
last updated:November 02, 2022, 09:22 IST