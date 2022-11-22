Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty at 18,160; Key Points to Know

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started on a positive note after a three-day losing streak, supported by softened crude oil prices amid mixed global cues.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets slipped overnight, weighed down by energy stocks as crude oil prices dropped. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 advanced up to 1 per cent. Kospi, Kosdaq, and Shanghai Composite indices, however, were muted.

At the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude rebounded marginally from early losses after Saudi Arabia refuted reports of increasing oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent Crude hovered around $87 per barrel, up 0.07 per cent, whereas WTI Crude slipped below $80 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent.

