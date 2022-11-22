CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Markets » Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty at 18,160; Key Points to Know
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty at 18,160; Key Points to Know

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 09:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Markets Today

Markets Today

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started on a positive note after a three-day losing streak, supported by softened crude oil prices amid mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started on a positive note after a three-day losing streak, supported by softened crude oil prices amid mixed global cues.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets slipped overnight, weighed down by energy stocks as crude oil prices dropped. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 advanced up to 1 per cent. Kospi, Kosdaq, and Shanghai Composite indices, however, were muted.

At the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude rebounded marginally from early losses after Saudi Arabia refuted reports of increasing oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent Crude hovered around $87 per barrel, up 0.07 per cent, whereas WTI Crude slipped below $80 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More

first published:November 22, 2022, 09:21 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 09:21 IST