Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 18,400; RailTel Rallies 4%

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened flat on mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex fell 100 points to 61,779, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 20 points to 18,382.

Among Sensex-30 stocks, Nestle, HUL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards, while Hindalco, Britannia were the additional losers on Nifty.

On the flip side, cipla, Maruti, Grasim, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy’s, Titan defied weakness and led gains across the benchmarks.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.22 per cent higher.

Global Cues

Reports of civilian killings in Polland from Russian missiles has weakened global sentiment. The missile reportedly struck eastern Poland late Tuesday killing two people. The polish government later said it was an isolated incident.

As per reports, US President Biden has called an ’emergency’ meeting with the G7 and NATO leaders following the incident.

Asian markets fell in early morning trade today with the Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi falling 0.7-1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, US equities had closed higher on Tuesday night after wholesale inflation inched 0.2 per cent up for October against an estimated 0.4 per cent increase.

The Dow gained 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced 0.87 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

