Stock Market Update: Sensex Plunges 400 pts at Open, Nifty Slips Below 17,550; Key Points
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Plunges 400 pts at Open, Nifty Slips Below 17,550; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Markets opened on an muted note on Wednesday morning

Markets opened on an muted note on Wednesday morning

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning.

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning.

Global Cues

Major Asian shares began sharply lower Wednesday morning, extending their losing streak into a fifth day following another drop on Wall Street, on fears central banks will continue to ramp up interest rates for some time to quell inflation.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street amid lingering worries over US rate hike plans. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.64 percent, or 177.41 points, at 27,449.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.63 percent, or 12.22 points, at 1,914.36.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Tuesday, the first session after the U.S. Labor Day holiday and summer vacations, as traders assessed fresh economic data in volatile trading.

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.

