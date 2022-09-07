Stock Market Update: Sensex Plunges 400 pts at Open, Nifty Slips Below 17,550; Key Points

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning.

Global Cues

Major Asian shares began sharply lower Wednesday morning, extending their losing streak into a fifth day following another drop on Wall Street, on fears central banks will continue to ramp up interest rates for some time to quell inflation.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street amid lingering worries over US rate hike plans. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.64 percent, or 177.41 points, at 27,449.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.63 percent, or 12.22 points, at 1,914.36.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Tuesday, the first session after the U.S. Labor Day holiday and summer vacations, as traders assessed fresh economic data in volatile trading.

