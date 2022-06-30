Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 250 pts, Nifty Above 15,850; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened on a muted note as global cues turn mixed on Thursday morning. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 135.42 points or 0.26 per cent at 53,162.39, and the Nifty was up 36.70 points or 0.23 per cent at 15,835.80.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the Sensex-30 shares, PowerGrid, Reliance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Infosys led gains. Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Britannia were the additional winners on the Nifty. M&M, HDFC twins, Tech M, HUL, Nestle, ITC, Cipla, Tata Consumer, ONGC and Coal India, meanwhile, were the top drags across the two benchmarks. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, rising up to 0.6 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty metals, PSBs and oil & gas indices rose the most, while realty, fmcg, and auto pockets were subdued.

Among stocks, Indus Towers gained 2.5 per cent on buzz of a likely large block deal in today’s trade of 1.89 crore shares. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) also rose 2 per cent as stock turns ex-date for bonus issue. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Fed chief Powel renewed his hawkish statement yesterday that the central bank is determined to control inflation and that “soft landing is possible, but extremely challenging”. From the market perspective, what is interesting is that the US markets largely ignored this and ended almost flat. This may be an early indication that the markets are bottoming out. The decline in FPI selling to Rs 851 crore yesterday from the June average of around Rs 2700 crore also can be interpreted as early signs of selling exhaustion. Data will have to be watched to see whether this trend sustains.” “In the near-term market movement will be increasingly influenced by the FY23 Q1 results expected from the second week of July onwards. Results of banking, IT and autos (PVs and CVs particularly) are likely to be good and those of metals, cement and some FMCG may disappoint,” he added.

Global Cues

Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood on Thursday amid fears central banks’ cure for inflation will end up sickening the global economy, though it is proving to be a fillip for the safe-haven dollar and government bonds.

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday after US stocks ended flat, with investors searching for new trading cues. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.19 per cent, or 51.32 points, to 26,753.28 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.34 per cent, or 6.48 points, to 1,887.09.

The S&P 500 ended a seesaw session slightly down on Wednesday as investors staggered toward the finish line of a downbeat month, a dismal quarter, and the worst first-half for Wall Street’s benchmark index since President Richard Nixon’s first term.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.