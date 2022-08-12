Stock Market Update: Sensex Sheds 60 pts at Open, Nifty Below 17,650; Key Points

Sensex Today: The Indian equity markets opened on a tepid note on Friday morning amid mixed global cues. Frontline indices Nifty50 slipped below 17,650 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex shed 100 points to trade at 59,226 levels.

ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and Hindalco were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro.

Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 surged up to 0.2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal led the pack. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, however, were losers in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Oil India climbed 1 per cent after the state explorer tripled its net profit to Rs 1,555.4 crore in Q1FY23.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The ongoing market rally is being driven mainly by two factors: One, the steady decline in dollar index from above 109 to 105.26 now facilitating capital flows to emerging markets. Two, the return of FIIs into the Indian market, has completely changed the market sentiments here. It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs have made a complete turnaround in their strategy in India with sustained buying over the last 10 sessions. And yesterday’s buy figure of Rs 2298 cr is the highest in several months. This, and the fact that India has the best growth story for this year and the next, will impart resilience to the market. However, investors should exercise caution while chasing this rally since valuations are getting stretched. Remain invested in high-quality growth stocks; don’t chase ‘cats and dogs’.”

Global Cues

Stocks in Asia got a lift from Japan on Friday while Treasuries were mixed as investors evaluated how far the Federal Reserve must jack up interest rates to ensure high inflation keeps cooling. Japan added about 2 per cent in a catch-up rally as the equity market there reopened from a holiday but Australia and Hong Kong struggled.

The Nasdaq retreated to close lower on Thursday despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices. The S&P 500 retreated after earlier hitting fresh three-month highs after data showed the US producer price index unexpectedly fell in July.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here