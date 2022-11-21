CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Update: Sensex Slips 250 pts, Nifty Near 18,250 At Open; Key Points
Stock Market Update: Sensex Slips 250 pts, Nifty Near 18,250 At Open; Key Points

November 21, 2022, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started Monday's trade on a tepid note amid weak global cues and sluggish foreign inflows.

Global Cues

This morning, the US equity futures were tepid ahead of retail earnings due in this holiday-truncated week. Dow Jones futures and NASDAQ futures dropped up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched lower as Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 2 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped below $90 per barrel after demand in China weakened and investors feared rising interest rates. WTI Crude, meanwhile, hovered around $80 per barrel.

