Stock Market Update: Sensex Surges Over 500 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,000; Key Points

Sensex Today: The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid supportive global cues. The BSE Sensex soared 500 points to 57,354, and the NSE Nifty50 advanced 160 points to 17,090.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Titan, M&M, L&T, Wipro and Nestle led gains on the Sensex, up to 2 per cent higher. While Dr Reddy’s slipped the most, down 4 per cent after weak Q1 results.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.9 per cent higher.

Global Cues

Asian stocks took their cue on Friday from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, after a contraction of the US economy sparked expectations of a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 per cent, or 68.16 points, at 27,883.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02 per cent, or 0.36 points, to 1,949.21.

US stocks on Thursday rallied for a second day, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1% as data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueled investor speculation the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here