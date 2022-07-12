Stock Market Update: Sensex Tanks 250 pts At Open; Nifty Above 16,100; Know Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened wobbly amid weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 304.32 points or 0.56 per cent at 54090.91, and the Nifty was down 101 points or 0.62 per cent at 16115.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M were the major losers in the large-cap space, falling up to 2 per cent in morning trade. Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.5 per cent each. Individually, shares of Spandana Sphoorty fell 5 per cent after the company’s consolidated net profit dropped 42 per cent to Rs 28.6 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22) after one-time settlement fees and transition expenses. Global Cues Asian shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by central banks, China’s renewed COVID outbreak and Europe’s energy shortage, which also left the euro a whisker from parity with the safe-haven dollar.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on news of another Covid-19 surge in China as investors awaited US inflation data later in the week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 per cent, or 126.75 points, at 26,685.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.41 per cent, or 7.77 points, at 1,906.89.

US stocks lost ground on Monday as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning to second-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 31,173.84, the S&P 500 lost 44.95 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 3,854.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 262.71 points, or 2.26 per cent, to 11,372.60.

