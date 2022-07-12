Stock Market Update: Sensex Tanks 250 pts At Open; Nifty Above 16,100; Know Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened wobbly amid weak global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 304.32 points or 0.56 per cent at 54090.91, and the Nifty was down 101 points or 0.62 per cent at 16115.
Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M were the major losers in the large-cap space, falling up to 2 per cent in morning trade. Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.5 per cent each.
Individually, shares of Spandana Sphoorty fell 5 per cent after the company’s consolidated net profit dropped 42 per cent to Rs 28.6 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22) after one-time settlement fees and transition expenses.
Global Cues
Asian shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by central banks, China’s renewed COVID outbreak and Europe’s energy shortage, which also left the euro a whisker from parity with the safe-haven dollar.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.