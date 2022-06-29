Stock Market Update: Sensex Tanks 500 pts, Nifty Tests 15,700; Banks, Realty Worst Hit

Indian equity markets, Sensex and Nifty, had a tepid start on Wednesday morning as global sentiments turned bearish. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 506.55 points or 0.95 per cent at 52670.90, and the Nifty was down 146 points or 0.92 per cent at 15704.20.

Top Gainers and Losers

On the Sensex, barring Nestle and Dr Reddy’s, all stocks were in the red. IndusInd Bank, HUL, Wipro, Bajaj twins, Tech M, L&T, and Asian Paints led the losses.

Global Cues

Stocks fell across Asia on Wednesday morning, extending overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns over recession, inflation and high oil prices, which also boosted the safe-haven dollar. Japan’s Nikkei index fell 1.01 per cent in early trading, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent, dragged lower by Australian shares, off 1.29 per cent, and Korea’s KOSPI, down 1.57 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as a gloomy US consumer confidence report offset positive news about China’s move to scale back Covid-19 restrictions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 per cent, or 235.88 points, at 26,813.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.79 per cent, or 14.98 points, to 1,892.40.

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over the recession and the looming earnings season.

