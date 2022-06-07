Stock Market Update: Sensex Drops Over 500 pts, Nifty Below 16,450; Auto, Financials Drag

Key benchmarks started on a negative note on Tuesday morning. The markets are likely to exhibit volatility as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. That apart, inflation fears, coupled with elevated crude oil prices, will likely keep sentiments subdued. The BSE Sensex fell 500 points to 55,167, while the NSE Nifty shed 150 points to 16,420.

Titan, HUL, Asian Paints, Tech M, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC and Maruti were the top laggards on the Sensex-30 shares, falling up to 3.7 per cent. SBI Life and Apollo Hospitals were the other top losers on the Nifty.

Axis Bank, and Reliance, meanwhile were the only players in green on Sensex. Additonal Nifty gainers included Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco and Bajaj Auto.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also started in the negative territory, down up to 1 per cent.

Sectorally, consumer durables, financials, auto, realty, and banks led losses on the Nifty, down up to 2 per cent. Nifty IT, and FMCG were other notable losers.

Among stocks, PolicyBazaar owner PB Fintech shed over 8 per cent after 38.34 lakh shares (0.85 per cent equity) worth Rs 235.74 crore changed hands. Reports had said the company’s chairman will sell 37 lakh shares of the company.

Global Cues

US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 12,061.37.

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as the yen trended lower, offering tailwind to exporters, while investors eyed rising US yields. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 per cent, or 53.35 points, to 27,969.24 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.56 per cent, or 10.79 points, to 1,949.90.

