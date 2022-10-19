Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300 pts, Nifty Above 17,500; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started at a tepid note on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, a stronger dollar, and persistent foreign outflows. Frontline indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,500 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points to trade at 59,194 levels.

The strength was spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Bank indices led the charge as they surged up to 0.4 per cent. However, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Metal indices were bogged down in trade.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are two factors supporting the ongoing rally in the market: One, support from the mother market US aided by some excellent quarterly results and two, FII selling getting completely overwhelmed by DII buying. DIIs bought stocks for Rs 5290 crores in the cash market during the last 3 trading days against FII selling of Rs 1536 crores. This complete dominance of DIIs over FIIs is triggering short covering too.”

“Good Q2 results are imparting resilience in segments like IT and financials. The festive mood is another positive. However, high global inflation and tightening central banks pose headwinds to the rally,” he added.

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher at 82.30 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday’s close of 82.36.

Global Cues

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day for clues on how hawkish central banks need to be to fight inflation.

Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday after robust US corporate earnings helped global shares advance. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.35 per cent, or 95.56 points, to 27,251.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.12 per cent, or 2.31 points, to 1,903.75.

US stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.

