Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 500 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,450; Zee Surges 5%

Sensex Today: Strong global cues, falling crude prices, and healthy domestic flows buoyed domestic equity markets in the northward direction on Tuesday. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 150 points to trade above 17,450 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade at 58,930 levels.

Broader markets, too, jumped in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced up to 0.7 per cent.

All sectors started to trade on a firm note. Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT indices gained the most – up to 2 per cent.

Rupee Opens

The Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 82.20 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 82.35.

Global Cues

Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street on eased worries over corporate earnings. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.54 per cent, or 413.56 points, at 27,189.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.29 per cent, or 24.25 points, at 1,903.81.

US stocks kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season.

