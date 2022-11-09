Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 130 pts, Nifty Near 18,300; PB Fintech Surges 5%

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets started Wednesday’s trade on a positive note amid strong global cues and steady foreign flows.

Global Cues

Asian shares rose and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as investors awaited US inflation data as well as the results of the US midterm elections that could signify a power shift in Washington.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday with investors encouraged to buy after rallies on Wall Street as the US midterm elections dominate attention. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.15 per cent, or 41.56 points, at 27,913.67, while the broader Topix index added 0.05 per cent, or 1.00 points, to 1,958.56.

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

