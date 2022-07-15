Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Points, Nifty Tops 16,000; Key Points

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets opened in the green on Friday morning. The Sensex was up 280.27 points or 0.52 per cent at 53696.42, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.53 per cent at 16023.

Top Gainers & Losers

Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd, L&T, Kotak Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Infosys and Tech M led gains on the Sensex. Britannia, Apollo Hospital, Tata Consumer were the additional winners on Nifty.

On the downside, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, and Hindalco were the top index drags.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent higher.

All sectors opened in green, however, Nifty metal soon turned negative. Nifty FMCG and consumer durable pockets led sectoral gains, rising up to 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Angel One fell over 1 per cent on reporting an 11 per cent decline in its Q1FY23 profit.

Syngene International gained over 2 per cent after it signed a 10-year pact to manufacture drug substance Liberla – a monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoarthritis in dogs, with US-based animal health company Zoetis.