Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Points, Nifty Tops 16,000; Key Points
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Points, Nifty Tops 16,000; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 09:42 IST

The domestic markets opened with nominal gains on Friday



Stock Market Today: The domestic markets opened with nominal gains on Friday tracking mixed cues from overseas amid declining commodity prices.

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets opened in the green on Friday morning. The Sensex was up 280.27 points or 0.52 per cent at 53696.42, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.53 per cent at 16023.

Top Gainers & Losers

Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd, L&T, Kotak Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Infosys and Tech M led gains on the Sensex. Britannia, Apollo Hospital, Tata Consumer were the additional winners on Nifty.

On the downside, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, and Hindalco were the top index drags.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent higher.

All sectors opened in green, however, Nifty metal soon turned negative. Nifty FMCG and consumer durable pockets led sectoral gains, rising up to 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Angel One fell over 1 per cent on reporting an 11 per cent decline in its Q1FY23 profit.

Syngene International gained over 2 per cent after it signed a 10-year pact to manufacture drug substance Liberla – a monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoarthritis in dogs, with US-based animal health company Zoetis.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were mixed on Thursday as Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. However, investors turned their focus to growth stocks as NASDAQ Composite gained 0.03 per cent.

That said, Asia-Pacific markets traded on a volatile note on Friday morning. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched up on Friday amid uncertainity around rate hikes by the US Fed. Brent Crude advanced 0.9 per cent to $100 per barrel and WTI Crude climbed 0.7 per cent to $96 per barrel.

first published:July 15, 2022, 09:26 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 09:42 IST