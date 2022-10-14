Stock Market Updates: Sensex Surges 1,000 pts at Open, Nifty Above 17,300; Key Points

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets had a gap-up start amid strong global cues and falling crude oil prices on Friday. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 1,068.31 points or 1.87 per cent at 58303.64, and the Nifty was up 295 points or 1.73 per cent at 17309.30. About 1619 shares have advanced, 241 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, Larsen and Toubro, and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers on the Nifty.

The strength spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced over 1 per cent each.

All sectors swimmed into positive territory with Nifty Bank and Nifty IT indices leading the front.

Among individual stocks, shares of Infosys rose over 3 per cent after the IT major reported better-than-expected net profit of Rs 6,021 crore, up 11 per cent YoY in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Mindtree gained over 2 per cent after the company reported 27 per cent rise YoY in net profit to Rs 509 crore in Q2FY23, which was above street estimates.

Rupee Opens

Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 82.27 per dollar on against previous close of 82.35.

