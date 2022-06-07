Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Metropolis Healthcare, TCS, NMDC, and Others

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 101 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 16,471, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday. Bulls failed to shake off the Monday blues as domestic benchmark indices settled the session in the red as caution gripped the Street. The 30-share pack Sensex settled 93 points lower at 55,675.32. Its broader peer, Nifty50, slipped to 16,570 levels.

Metropolis Healthcare

Billionaire Gautam Adani and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, the country’s biggest operator of hospitals, are evaluating bids to pick up a majority stake in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, two people familiar with the development said.

Adani Enterprises

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.

TCS

India’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expects the rate of staff departures to fall and demand for its services to rise as companies continue with their pandemic-hastened digitisation processes, a company executive said.

NMDC

The country’s largest iron ore miner NMDC has made a sharp reduction of Rs 1,100 per tonne in the price of lump ore and Rs 1,000 in case of fines. The prices are effective from June 5, 2022, the company which is also the largest seller of the mineral said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

SBI Card

SBI Card and Payment Services on Monday said its board has approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore.

Infibeam Avenues

Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Monday said it is expanding its presence in Australia by opening wholly-owned subsidiary Infibeam Avenues Australia Pty Ltd to tap the burgeoning Australian digital payment space.

Dish TV

A 0.51 per cent stake in the company was offloaded by promoter entity World Crest Advisors LLP through open market transactions.

NBFC stocks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper regulatory layer will have to set aside anywhere between 0.25-2 per cent of a loan being regularly repaid as provisions.

Cement stocks

Demand for cement picked up in the June quarter, the peak season for construction before monsoon, in a piece of good news for manufacturers struggling with high input costs.

Shriram City Union Finance

Shriram Value Services and other promoters bought 2.03 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions.

The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

