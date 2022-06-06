Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Transmission, NTPC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, and Others

Stocks To Watch On Monday: Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 95 points, or 0.57 per cent, lower at 16,494, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday. The 30-share pack Sensex declined marginally by 48.88 points or 0.09 per cent to end the session at 55,769.23. Its broader peer Nifty50 settled 43.70 points or 0.26 per cent but managed to hold the 16,550 mark.



Vedanta

Oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta on Saturday said a committee of its directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.

Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma plans to increase its field force in the domestic market by 10 per cent in the current fiscal in order to drive twin objectives of brand focus and geographical expansion, according to a senior company official.

Adani Transmission

India’s largest private-sector transmission and distribution company said on Friday it has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power to buy its Mahan-Sipat transmission line for Rs 1,913 crore.

RattanIndia Power

Vibhav Agarwal has resigned as the managing director of the company due to his personal reasons. Hence, he also ceased to be the Key Managerial Personnel of the company on June 3. Asim Kumar De, whole-time director of the company, has been assigned additional responsibilities to discharge the functions which were earlier with managing director, for an interim period, till the time a new managing director is appointed by the company.

Union Bank of India

The government has appointed A Manimekhalai as managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India for a period of three years, the state-run lender said on Friday.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is gearing up to strengthen its R&D with fresh hiring as well as upskilling of the current employees this fiscal year in order to scale up capabilities across various business verticals, including the electric vehicle segment, as per a top company official.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Co. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise Rs 4,000-5,000 crore from private equity firms to fund the expansion plan of the group’s newly formed electric mobility arm.

Poonawalla Finance

Market regulator Sebi revoked the ban on the managing director of Poonawalla Finance Abhay Bhutada in a case related to alleged insider trading in the shares of Magma Fincorp.

V-Guard

A total of 59,171 shares were acquired by SBI Mutual Funds in V-Guard Industries through open market transactions on 2 June.

Bank stocks

Stocks of banking companies have become choice picks for stock market analysts, following their sterling show in the just-ended quarter, and bright prospects at a time of rising interest rates.

