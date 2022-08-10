Stocks to Watch Today: Airtel, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Coal India, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 44 points, or 0.25 per cent lower at 17,496.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday. In the previous session, The BSE Sensex climbed 465 points to 58,853, while the Nifty50 rose 128 points to 17,525.

Coal India, Pidilite, Hindalco: Coal India, Pidilite Industries, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consumer Products, IRCTC, Abbott India, Patanjali Foods, Max Healthcare Institute, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Cummins India, Steel Authorit of India and Aarti Inudstries are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the quarter ended June 2022.

Bharti Airtel

The telecom operator posted an over five-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, mainly on account of hike in tariffs. The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

HDFC Bank

Trade receivables discounting platform M1xchange has tied up with the private lender with an aim to provide more liquidity to small businesses at competitive interest rates. This move is expected to bring in high liquidity to buyer corporates and MSMEs at competitive interest rates.

Power Grid Corporation of India

The state-owned power transmission player said its consolidated net profit dipped over 36 per cent to Rs 3,801.19 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 5,998.28 crore in the quarter ended on June 30.

National Aluminium Company

The state owner metal firm reported a 60.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 557.91 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 347.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

The hospital and healthcare chain said it has acquired a hospital asset in Gurugram from Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd for around Rs 450 crore. The acquired complex is situated on a hospital-zoned land with a potential of 650 beds spread over 7 lakh square feet.

The Indian Hotels Company

The hospitality group reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 170 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to surge in demand as the occupancy and rates exceeded pre-COVID levels. It had reported a loss of Rs 277 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Indraprastha Gas

The CNG and piped cooking gas retailer in the national capital reported a 72 per cent rise in the June quarter net profit on the back of a rise in sales volume. Net profit of Rs 420.86 crore in April-June compared with Rs 244.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

MRF

The tyre maker reported a 25.35 per cent decline in consolidated profit from continuing operations at Rs 123.6 crore in the first quarter ended June, impacted by higher raw material cost. Consolidated revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 5,695.93 crore.

Tata Chemicals

The specialty chemicals player reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

AU Small Finance Bank

The private lender has raised around Rs 2,000 crore from qualified institutional investors against the target of up to Rs 2,500 crore. The qualified institutional placement (QIP) witnessed the participation of DSP, the Singapore government, Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Life and more.

