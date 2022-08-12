Stocks to Watch Today: Aurobindo Pharma, LIC, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, and Others

The stock market witnessed healthy performance and closed at a four-month high in the last session following a decline in US inflation for July, but overall it was a rangebound session. The BSE Sensex rallied more than 500 points to 59,333, while the Nifty50 rose 124 points to 17,659.

More than 700 companies including ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Divis Labs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Ahluwalia Contracts, Apollo Tyres, Astral, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Amines, Bharat Dynamics, Campus Activewear, Dilip Buildcon, Dhani Services, Finolex Cables, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kolte-Patil Developers, Muthoot Finance, Info Edge India, Power Finance Corporation, SJVN, Sun TV Network, Supriya Lifescience, Timken India, Varroc Engineering, Voltamp Transformers, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of their June quarter earnings on August 12.

The pharma company reported a 32.4 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 520.4 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by lower other income and operating income. Revenue grew by 9.4 per cent to Rs 6,236 crore compared to year-ago period, with US formulations business increasing 10.8 per cent, but Europe formulation business fell 2.2 per cent mainly due to euro currency depreciation.

Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company is going to sell up to 23.7 lakh shares or 1.25 per cent stake via offer for sale on August 12 and August 16. The floor price of the offer will be Rs 270 per share.

Subsidiary Balaji Speciality Chemicals has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Sebi for fund raising via initial public offering. The offer consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 2.6 crore shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of Balaji Speciality Chemicals. Balaji Amines will not be participating in the proposed offer.

The company reported a 74.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended June FY23, driven by higher top line, operating income and other income. Low base in Q1FY22 also supported earnings. Revenue grew by 48 per cent to Rs 448.40 crore compared to year-ago period.

The company reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 79.77 crore in the quarter ended June FY23, driven by operating performance, other income and top line. Revenue grew by 12 per cent to Rs 2,662 crore compared to the year-ago period.

The company recorded a 0.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 114.60 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 impacted by higher input cost and fall in operating income. Consolidated revenue grew by 24.2 per cent to Rs 1,272.86 crore compared to year-ago period.

The healthcare services provider reported a 35.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 323.8 crore for the June FY23 quarter on a high base. Revenue increased by 0.94 per cent to Rs 3,795.60 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

