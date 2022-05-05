Stocks to Watch Today: Dabur, Marico, Kotak Bank, Adani Stocks, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 144.5 points, or 0.87 per cent higher at 16,833.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday. The market fell more than two per cent on May 4, especially after the Reserve Bank of India acted in line with other central banks by hiking repo rate by 40 bps and cash reserve ratio by 50 bps, extending losses for the third consecutive session. Weak global cues ahead of the outcome of Federal Reserve policy meeting also weighed on the sentiment. The BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,300 points to 55,669, while the Nifty50 has decisively broken crucial support levels of 16,800-16,900 and tanked nearly 400 points to 16,678.

Results Today

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Dabur India, Marico, Exide Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Indus Towers, TVS Motor Company, Voltas, AAVAS Financiers, Blue Star, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Blue Dart Express, Borosil Renewables, Computer Age Management Services, CEAT, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DCM Shriram, Firstsource Solutions, Intellect Design Arena, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), MMTC, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Procter & Gamble Health, PNB Gilts, Quick Heal Technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri will release quarterly earnings on May 5.

SIS

The company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 97.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 4.7 percent compared to year-ago period on moderate growth in EBITDA and sharp downtick in other income. Revenue during the quarter grew by 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,648 crore and EBITDA increased by 0.9 percent to Rs 124.4 crore in Q4FY22, while the company crossed Rs 10,000 crore on full year basis in FY22, for the first time in its history.

Tata Consumer Products

The company clocked 304 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 217.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 driven by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. Revenue grew by 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,175.4 crore during the quarter, with 4 percent growth in topline in constant currency, supported by India branded business. Sivakumar Sivasankaran is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, India and as key managerial personnel of the company, in place of John Jacob, who is retiring from the services of the company.

ABB India

The company reported solid performance during the quarter ended March 2022, with profit growing 145 per cent YoY to Rs 370 crore on strong topline and operating performance. Revenue during the first quarter of 2022 grew by 21 per cent to Rs 1,968 crore compared to year-ago period. The company won orders worth Rs 2,291 crore in Q1CY22, up 25.5 per cent YoY.

Havells India

The electrical equipment manufacturer clocked 16 percent year-on-year growth in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 352.48 crore driven by lower tax cost and higher topline. Revenue increased by 33 percent to Rs 4,426.3 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

Dilip Buildcon

The company in a BSE filing said the road project ‘four laning of Sangli- Solapur section of NH-166′ in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode’ has been provisionally completed. The authority has issued Provisional Completion Certificate for the said project, saying the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on April 25, 2022.

Adani Total Gas

The Adani Group company reported a 44 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 81 crore in quarter ended March 2022 impacted by higher cost of natural gas prices. However, revenue grew by 73 percent YoY to Rs 1,065.5 crore during the quarter on higher volume coupled with increase in sales price.

Cyient

The company has completed acquisition of 100 percent stake in Grit Consulting, Singapore.

CarTrade Tech

The company posted loss of Rs 21.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against profit of Rs 15.95 crore in corresponding period last fiscal as there was a loss of Rs 25.94 crore at EBITDA level, against EBITDA profit of Rs 15.95 crore in same period last year. Revenue grew by 13.4 percent to Rs 93.1 crore during the same period.

