Stocks to Watch Today: Electronics Mart India, HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 135.5 points, or 0.79 per cent lower at 17,077.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.

Results Today

Results on October 17

ACC to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17. ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indowind Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance, and Thangamayil Jewellery will be in focus as they declare their quarterly earnings on October 17.

Electronics Mart India

Shares of the electronics retailer will make its debut at the bourses on Monday. The company sold its shares between October 4-7 to for Rs 59 apeice to raise 500 crore via its initial stake sale. The company was commanding a strong premium in the grey market ahead of its listing.

HDFC Bank

The largest private lender reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore. The Mumbai-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts

The D-Mart retail chain owner reported a 64.13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 685.71 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23 as the average basket values continue to be elevated. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Auto

The two-wheeler maker reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,719 crore for the September quarter, hit by a 25 per cent dip in overseas shipments. The Pune-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,040 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shree Cement

The cement maker reported a 67.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, impacted by higher power and fuel cost. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 563.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Federal Bank

The private lender reported a 50 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 733.34 crore on the back of healthy growth in both interest and other income streams. The Kerala-based private sector lender posted a 52 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 703.71 crore.

Tata Elxsi

The Tata Group’s IT player company has recorded a 39.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 174.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline. Revenue grew by 28.2 per cent YoY to Rs 763.2 crore in Q2FY23.

Adani Enterprises

The company will acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, a Kolkata-based advanced analytics and machine learning company, for an undisclosed amount.

L&T Infotech

The IT services company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 679.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 7.2%% sequentially, with revenue rising 6.9% to Rs 4,836.7 crore and EBIT climbing 7.8% to Rs 780.9 crore. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 3.6% QoQ to $601 million and constant currency revenue growth stood at 4.6% QoQ.

Dilip Buildcon

The road construction company has received project worth Rs 702 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The completion period for the said project is 26 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

