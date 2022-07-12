Stocks to Watch Today: HCL Tech, Delta Corp, 5paisa Capital, and Others

The correction in technology stocks and weak global cues ahead of US inflation numbers weighed down the market in the last session as the BSE Sensex corrected 87 points to close at 54,395. However, the benchmark index showed smart recovery of more than 300 points from the day’s low, thanks to buying in banking & financial services, auto, metal, pharma, and select FMCG stocks. The Nifty50 fell 4.6 points to 16,216.

Results Today

HCL Technologies, Delta Corp, Anand Rathi Wealth, Artson Engineering, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Trident Texofab, Virinchi, Goa Carbon, Plastiblends India, Roselabs Finance, Shree Ganesh Remedies, and Swiss Military Consumer Goods will be in focus ahead quarterly earnings.

Stocks In Focus

Dhruv Consultancy Services

The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the independent engineering services during development and operation of road project – Sikar – Bikaner section of NH-11, in Rajasthan through Public Private Partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT). Dhruv Consultancy Services received this contract in association with G-Square Infra Projects. Independent engineering services fees for the said project will be Rs 4.14 crore and the contract period will be of 36 months.

SecureKloud Technologies

Healthcare Triangle Inc, USA, a step-down subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 60.97 lakh shares of its common stock in a private placement. The private placement is expected to close on or about July 13.

5paisa Capital

The company reported a 2.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 7.39 crore in quarter ended June 2022. Revenue from operations grew by 40 per cent YoY to Rs 84.03 crore during the quarter.

HFCL

The company has received the purchase orders of Rs 59.22 crore, from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country, for providing services to rollout their fiber to the home (FTTH) network and long distance fiber network in various telecom circles.

Satin Creditcare Network

The company said the board of directors approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. The funds will be raised within a period of one year from the date of shareholders’ approval.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

The company has secured a new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru, worth to Rs 150 crore, from Ritnand Balved Education Foundation. The total order inflow during the FY23 stood at Rs 863 crore

Techno Electric & Engineering Company

The company said the board of directors approved the proposal to buy back of shares up to Rs 130 crore at a price up to Rs 325 per share.

